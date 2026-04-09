Troops of the 162nd Division are continuing targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon.

As part of the activity, troops from the 401st Brigade located a shaft leading to underground infrastructure from which a terrorist emerged and was eliminated in close-quarters combat. The troops entered the shaft and located a cache of weapons, including explosives, rockets, an RPG launcher, and grenades.

In additional activity, they dismantled several Hezbollah terrorist organization staging positions in which additional weapons were located.

Troops of the 215th Fire Brigade struck and eliminated more than 70 terrorists, including a terrorist cell that had planned to carry out mortar fire toward our troops. In another incident, the troops identified two terrorists entering a structure used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Israeli Air Force struck the structure, directed by the troops, and eliminated the terrorists. In addition, the troops dismantled anti-tank launch positions, observation posts, and command centers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In parallel, troops from the Nahal Brigade located a large quantity of weapons and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructures, including anti-tank positions aimed at the troops operating in the area.