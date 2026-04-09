Troops of the 162nd Division are continuing targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon.

As part of the activity, troops from the 401st Brigade located a shaft leading to underground infrastructure from which a terrorist emerged and was eliminated in close-quarters combat. The troops entered the shaft and located a cache of weapons, including explosives, rockets, an RPG launcher, and grenades.

In additional activity, they dismantled several Hezbollah terrorist organization staging positions in which additional weapons were located.

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Troops of the 215th Fire Brigade struck and eliminated more than 70 terrorists, including a terrorist cell that had planned to carry out mortar fire toward our troops. In another incident, the troops identified two terrorists entering a structure used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Israeli Air Force struck the structure, directed by the troops, and eliminated the terrorists. In addition, the troops dismantled anti-tank launch positions, observation posts, and command centers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In parallel, troops from the Nahal Brigade located a large quantity of weapons and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructures, including anti-tank positions aimed at the troops operating in the area.