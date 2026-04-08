Iran's agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire with the US lasted only a few hours, as Iran has already stated that it has begun blocking ships again today (Wednesday) in what the government stated was a response to Israeli strikes against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

The Iranian embassy in Mumbai posted to X: “Due to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, oil tankers will not be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz."

The Iranian action comes despite an acknowledgement by US President Donald Trump that the Lebanese theater is not subject to the ceasefire agreement with Iran. Speaking with PBS News Hour, Trump called the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization a "separate skirmish" that "everyone knows is not part of the ceasefire agreement.

Iran also threatened to destroy any ship that attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz without its permission. The regime in Tehran is seeking to establish a system where it can charge any ship that seeks safe passage through the strait.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also clarified this evening that the ceasefire does not include Hezbollah, "We are continuing to hit them, today we landed the hardest blow on Hezbollah since the Pager Operation."