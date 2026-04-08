Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the ceasefire framework has already been violated prior to the start of negotiations, citing breaches of key clauses in what he described as a 10-point proposal agreed upon as a basis for talks.

In a statement, Ghalibaf said that Iran’s longstanding distrust toward the United States stems from what he described as repeated violations of commitments, adding that “this pattern has regrettably been repeated once again."

Referring to remarks by the US President on Truth, Ghalibaf noted that the proposal had been described as a “workable basis on which to negotiate" and the main framework for the talks. However, he asserted that three clauses had already been violated.

According to Ghalibaf, the first violation concerns non-compliance with a clause related to a ceasefire in Lebanon. He referenced Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had declared “an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately."

The second alleged violation involved what Ghalibaf described as an intruding drone entering Iranian airspace, which he said was destroyed in the city of Lar in Fars Province, in breach of a clause prohibiting such violations.

The third issue raised was the denial of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, which he said was included in the sixth clause of the framework.

Ghalibaf concluded that the framework had been “openly and clearly violated" even before negotiations began, arguing that under such circumstances, “a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rejected claims by Israel and the US that the ceasefire does not include Lebanon.

“The Iran-US ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose, ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both," Araghchi wrote on X, alongside a picture of a post by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserting that the ceasefire includes Lebanon.

“The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments," he added.

Kan News reported that Israel has information that Iran is considering launching missiles toward Israel in response to the continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

US Vice President JD Vance commented on Iran's claims regarding Lebanon: "The Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise; we never indicated that was going to be the case. What we said that the ceasefire was going to be focused on Iran and America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states."

He claimed that the Israelis have "offered to check themselves in Lebanon because they want to make sure that our negotiations are successful. That's not because that's part of the ceasefire, I think that's the Israelis trying to set us up for success."

Vance added that "if Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart, in a conflict where they were getting hammered, over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them and which the US never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's their choice."

Earlier in the day, Tehran announced that it had resumed blocking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, in violation of the ceasefire.

The Iranian government stated that the move was in response to Israeli strikes against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

The Iranian embassy in Mumbai wrote on X: “Due to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, oil tankers will not be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz."

The development came despite comments by US President Donald Trump, who acknowledged that the Lebanese theater is not subject to the ceasefire agreement with Iran. Speaking with PBS News Hour, Trump described the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a “separate skirmish" that “everyone knows is not part of the ceasefire agreement."

Iran also threatened to destroy any ship attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without its permission, as it seeks to establish a system to charge vessels for safe passage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that the ceasefire does not apply to Hezbollah.

“We are continuing to hit them; today we landed the hardest blow on Hezbollah since the Pager Operation," Netanyahu said.