The Iranian hacker group Handala claimed on Thursday morning that it had obtained and published files belonging to former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

According to the group, it breached systems connected to Halevi and released images from his personal gallery, including photos with pilots, during military training, and alongside his wife. In a statement, the hackers said they had been monitoring Halevi’s systems for years, gaining access to what they called a previously unimaginable level of sensitive material.

Handala further alleged it possesses more than 19,000 photos and videos related to Halevi, claiming these are materials “senior generals never imagined would be exposed." The group also stated it has access to information involving other high-ranking Israeli military officials, though it said additional details have yet to be revealed.

The claims follow previous cyber incidents attributed to the group. In December, Handala said it had hacked the phone of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, releasing contact lists, images, and message screenshots. Around the same time, it also claimed to have breached the phone of the prime minister’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, and published materials allegedly taken from his device.