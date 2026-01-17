An IDF officer, currently serving in a sensitive position and formerly a senior official in the bureau of former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, was questioned under caution on suspicion of involvement in the affair of the nighttime meeting in the Kirya parking lot.

According to Eli Feldstein, during that meeting Tzachi Braverman, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, informed him of the investigation against him in the case involving the “Hamas document" leak to the German newspaper Bild.

According to a report on Keshet News, police are investigating whether that former senior official in the Chief of Staff’s bureau was the source of the leak, if such a leak indeed occurred.

The report added that Halevi, who gave open testimony in the affair, was also asked about that senior official from his bureau and said that he served as the liaison to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office and was in contact with Braverman.