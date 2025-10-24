The IDF Spokesperson reported that the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, held a command inquiry this morning (Friday) with the Commander of the Military Colleges, Maj. Gen. Dan Neuman, regarding an educational field trip conducted by the Command and Staff Course in early September.

During the field trip, the cadets heard a lecture from Ashraf al-Ajrami, the former Minister of Prisoners in the Palestinian Authority, which the IDF emphasized was not authorized.

The Chief of Staff instructed Maj. Gen. Neuman to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances of the lecture and emphasized that he sees the matter with severity.

Ashraf al-Ajrami Credit: Flash 90

Israeli journalist Yishai Friedman revealed this week that al-Ajrami, a Fatah member who previously served as the PA Prisoners Minister, was invited a month and a half ago to address the officers.

According to the report, al-Ajrami was involved in the PA's "Pay-For-Slay" mechanism, which compensates imprisoned terrorists and their families.

Dr. Michael Ben-Ari criticized the invitation: "How many times was I invited to speak before soldiers and officers, and there was always someone to 'make sure' to cancel the engagement at the last minute. Minister of Prisoners means: Minister of Murder of Jews. The Minister of the murderers of the Fogel children."