Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef was chosen to receive the Israel Prize in the category of Torah Literature, journalist Amit Segal reported this evening (Monday).

The prize will only be awarded if the prize ceremony takes place this year, due to the decision of Education Minister Yoav Kisch to postpone the ceremony until next year due to the war.

Segal wrote that "if the ceremony takes place on this Independence Day as demanded of the minister, the most prestigious award of the State of Israel would be given to someone who called [on haredim] to leave the country."

Rabbi Yosef's office stated: "As much as there is in the publication about the intention to award the Rishon Lezion the 'Israel Prize' for his Torah work and even though it is a decision expressing 50 years of halachic creation, this is not the time."

The office added that "if he had known about his submission as a candidate for the 'Israel Prize' he would have worked to prevent it. This is not a year where it is appropriate to have ceremonies and celebrations. The only appreciation the country should have for its citizens is maintaining their safety and honoring the soldiers who sacrifice their lives on the battlefield for it, and therefore we must praise the decision to cancel the award this year."

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a conditional order to Minister Kisch demanding that he provide an explanation as to why he decided to cancel this year's Israel Prize awarding ceremony.

According to the order, Minister Kisch will have until March 21 to explain why he will not rescind the decision not to award the Israel Awards this year.