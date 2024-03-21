Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, head of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children and a human rights law expert at Hebrew University, was awarded the Israel Prize in the field of Solidarity (Arvut Hadadit) for her work to raise worldwide awareness of the atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

“It is with great privilege that we work to raise awareness and give voice to the silenced victims and families whose lives were shattered by the October 7th atrocities,” Dr. Elkayam-Levy said in a statement released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“We must stand firm against the stark denial and the increasing tide of antisemitism,” she added. “I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the numerous individuals who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to this vital cause alongside me."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said, “Dr. Elkayam-Levy’s work in the international arena to expose the atrocities of Hamas is a crucial pillar in our ongoing struggle for justice and in our efforts to confront the perpetrator."

“Congratulations on winning the prize, Dr. Elkayam-Levy. The people of Israel deeply value your work and extend their heartfelt gratitude to you,"

In December, Dr. Elkayam-Levy led a demonstration outside the United Nations headquarters in New York ahead of a privately-organized event calling attention to the mass rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

“When the institutions that are globally mandated to protect women stay silent, not only does international law lose meaning, humanity’s shared values lose meaning,” she said at the demonstration, criticising the UN's silence on the crimes committed against Israeli women and girls.

Also in December, she met with White House officials to discuss efforts to raise awareness of Hamas's sexual crimes.