U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN for quoting an official statement from Iran's Supreme National Security Council that claimed Iran won the war. The president said the statement was fake and threatened the network with a criminal investigation.

According to the Supreme National Security Council statement, which was published on CNN after being quoted in the country's state media, Iran "achieved a great victory and forced the U.S. to accept its 10-point plan."

The statement further said the U.S. had agreed in principle to lift all sanctions on Iran, withdraw forces from all American bases in the region, accept Iran's right to enrich uranium and accept its control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump condemned the publication, and posted an especially aggressive statement: "No one can believe that Fake News CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement pretending it came from the upper levels of the Iranian Government. It didn’t! It was totally made up and posted, as a headline, for purpose of, perhaps, inflaming a very delicate situation. It was a new, trouble making site from Nigeria, and CNN just got caught cheating - A very dangerous thing to do!"

"The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows. The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a “legitimate" headline. The Official Statement by Iran was just released, and posted on TRUTH, below. Authorities are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed on the issuance of the Fake CNN World Statement, or was it a sick rogue player? CNN is being ordered to immediately withdraw this Statement with full apologies for their, as usual, terrible “reporting." Results of the investigation will be announced in the near future."