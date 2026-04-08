US President Donald Trump and the Iranian government have made opposing claims on the issue of Iran's enrichment of uranium under the plan at the center of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

In a post to Truth Social, President Trump stated that Iran's current stockpile of highly enriched uranium would be removed and no further uranium enrichment would occur.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive regime change!" Trump wrote. “There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 bombers) nuclear ‘dust.' It is now, and has been, under very exacting satellite surveillance (space force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack."

However, the Farsi version of the 10-point plan Iran submitted as the basis of negotiations includes the acceptance of Iran's right to enrich uranium, according to David Albright, the founder of the non-governmental Institute for Science and International Security.

In a post to X, Albright noted that the English and Farsi versions of the plan differ in this detail. "Iran’s first of its 10-point plan in English: A binding guarantee that the U.S. and allies will not strike Iran again. But in Iran’s Farsi version, a key phrase is tacked onto its first point, namely the acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment. So, Iran’s English version of its 10 point plan makes no mention of nuclear, but its Farsi version, likely approved by the leadership, reiterates the same unacceptable enrichment condition."

He stated that the first four points of the American plan are: "1. Dismantle all major nuclear facilities. 2. End all uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. 3. Transfer enriched uranium stockpiles out of Iran. 4. Accept intrusive international inspections everywhere."

"These will be tough negotiations, made even harder by Iran’s other non-starter demands. The ceasefire may only be a brief interlude between military conflicts," Albright said.

President Trump had announced on Tuesday night that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire in Iran following a request by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement came about 90 minutes before Trump's 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time deadline for Iran to agree to open the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a deal.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added, "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated."