US President Donald Trump issued a forceful statement regarding the ceasefire with Iran, emphasizing that American military forces will remain deployed in and around the region until a “real agreement" is fully upheld.

In a post published on Truth Social, Trump stated that all US ships, aircraft, and military personnel - along with additional ammunition and weaponry - will stay in position to ensure what he described as the “lethal prosecution and destruction" of hostile forces, which he characterized as already significantly weakened.

The President underscored that continued compliance with the agreement is expected, adding that failure to do so would trigger a severe military response.

“If for any reason it is not [complied with], which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," Trump wrote.

He further reiterated longstanding US demands that Iran not develop nuclear weapons and that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remain open and secure.

“It was agreed, a long time ago… NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," he stated.

Trump also described the US military as prepared for further action if necessary, noting that forces are currently “loading up and resting," while expressing confidence in America’s strength.

“AMERICA IS BACK!" he concluded.