Amid growing tensions between the United States and its European allies, the administration of US President Donald Trump is weighing a move that could reshape NATO from within - not by leaving the alliance, but by redefining America’s commitment to it.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the White House is considering a plan to redeploy US forces away from NATO member states that did not support the American-Israeli effort during the recent war with Iran, and instead reinforce countries viewed as more cooperative and aligned with Washington’s strategic goals.

Despite Trump’s past threats to withdraw from NATO, officials stress that the current plan is far more limited. A full withdrawal is not legally feasible without congressional approval, following legislation passed to prevent a unilateral exit by a sitting president.

Instead, the administration is focusing on troop repositioning, a tool largely within executive authority. This approach allows Washington to recalibrate its level of commitment across the alliance without formally breaking from it.

Reports suggest that Eastern European countries such as Poland and Romania could see increased US military presence, while Western European nations, including Germany, France, and Italy, may face reductions due to what officials describe as insufficient cooperation during the conflict.

The criticism from the administration has been unusually direct. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that “it is quite sad that NATO turned its back on the United States over the past six weeks, especially when the US is the one funding its defense."

The plan, still in early stages, is one of several options under discussion as the White House seeks to increase pressure on NATO partners. Beyond its military implications, it carries a dual political message: externally, to European allies being urged to align more closely with Washington; and domestically, to American voters long critical of what they see as an unequal burden-sharing arrangement.

European officials are reportedly watching developments closely, concerned that such steps could widen existing fractures within one of the central pillars of Western security.