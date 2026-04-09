Deep beneath Rambam Medical Center, on its fortified third basement level, a unique and emotional Mimouna celebration brought together patients, families, and staff in a rare moment of joy amid challenging circumstances.

Mimouna, a tradition rooted in Moroccan Jewish heritage and widely embraced across Israel, marks the end of Passover and the return to leavened foods. Often called the “Holiday of Faith," it is celebrated with symbolic dishes and gatherings that emphasize community and renewal.

At the hospital’s underground complex, currently housing nearly 1,000 patients, festive tables were set with traditional treats, including freshly made mofletta pancakes, dried fruits, and sweets. The celebration drew a diverse crowd, from elderly patients and new mothers to soldiers recovering from injuries sustained in Lebanon, all sharing in the uplifting atmosphere.

One of the most poignant moments came when wounded soldier Itamar Berkovitch addressed the crowd and offered a blessing. His appearance prompted an emotional response, with attendees rising to their feet in applause and cheering for him.

The event was organized by Chabad emissaries Rabbi Shmuel and Hana Turkov, in collaboration with the hospital administration.