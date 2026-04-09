Senior Channel 12 News military analyst Nir Dvori argued that Israel halted the war against Iran too early, warning that the decision could have long-term consequences.

"Israel stopped the war about two weeks too soon. We needed to deliver a very significant blow before ending the fighting, and we didn’t reach that [point]. Israel could have taken advantage of the opportunity before stopping, but that didn’t happen. The current halt is not good for Israel strategically, both in the Iranian arena and the Lebanese arena," Dvori said.

In his view, "for this reason, negotiations with Iran are beginning from an inferior position for both the United States and Israel. The Iranians, for their part, seized the opportunity due to their difficult situation."

"Iran is now relieved of pressure, allowing it during this period to repair launchers, tunnels, rebuild, conceal, and reorganize. If fighting resumes, this gives them a certain advantage."

Dvori also noted that "it appears that [US President Donald] Trump went for this move too early, without a strong final blow. It is also still unclear what this means for the Iranian people and [any] uprising against the regime."

Regarding the Lebanese front, he stressed that fighting against Hezbollah must not be halted until the terror group is defeated.

"Hezbollah will emerge strengthened from such a decision, mainly because its connection with Iran has not been severed, contrary to what Israel sought to achieve," he warned. "The IDF holds territory in Lebanon, and that has significance, but we must know how to use it properly."

"Israel must fight to prevent a halt in the fighting in Lebanon. Remaining in an 'enforcement' mode alone, as at the end of the previous round, is no longer sufficient. In this round, we received proof of that.

"Hezbollah must be defeated; otherwise, residents of the north will not return home or agree to live near the border. Against an enemy willing to kill itself, a different approach is required. We must destroy it, not merely weaken it - otherwise we sentence ourselves to additional rounds and all the costs that come with them."