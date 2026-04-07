Russia and China on Tuesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported.

The text had already been significantly diluted from the original version sought by Gulf states that would have authorized the use of force to protect the vital shipping lane.

The draft resolution, prepared by Bahrain and backed by the United States, received 11 votes in favor, two against and two abstentions.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said the Gulf states "regret" the rejection of the measure.

Iran has imposed an effective blockade on the critical waterway since the United States and Israel launched the war on February 28, sending ripple effects throughout the global economy.

The vote took place hours before the expiration of US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Tehran to open the strait, which normally carries a fifth of the world's oil supply, or "a whole civilization will die" in Iran.

"Today's result does not restrict the United States to continue to act in its own self defense and in the collective defense of our allies and partners," US Ambassador Mike Waltz said after the Security Council vote.

Al Zayani, speaking on behalf of the oil-exporting Gulf countries, said the failure to pass the resolution "sends the wrong signal to the world."

"This signal that the threat to international waterways can pass without any decisive action by the international organization responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security," he said.

Bahrain had launched negotiations two weeks ago on a draft that would have given a clear UN mandate to any state wishing to use force to unblock the strait.

Objections from several veto-holding permanent members, including France, Russia and China, forced the text to be watered down and the vote delayed multiple times.

The latest draft "strongly encourages states...to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels," rather than explicitly authorizing force.

It also "demands" that Iran "immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels and any attempt to impede transit passage or freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Additionally, it calls for the end to attacks on civilian water, oil, and gas infrastructure.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)