The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

The measure has been substantially weakened following opposition from China, which blocked any authorization for the use of force.

Oil prices have risen sharply since the United States and Israel conducted strikes against Iran at the end of February. The resulting conflict has now entered its sixth week, with Tehran effectively shutting down much of the strategic waterway that serves as a critical route for global energy supplies.

Bahrain, holding the rotating presidency of the 15-member Council, has led intensive efforts to craft a resolution acceptable to all sides. Multiple drafts were prepared in an attempt to address concerns raised by China, Russia and other members. The current version, reviewed by Reuters, removes any direct reference to authorizing force.

The text instead strongly encourages states interested in using commercial maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz to coordinate defensive efforts appropriate to the situation in order to ensure the safety and security of navigation. Such contributions could include the escort of merchant and commercial vessels. The resolution also supports measures to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomats indicated that this softer language improves the prospects for passage. However, it remains uncertain whether the resolution will obtain the required nine votes in favor without any veto from the permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia or the United States.

Last week, Bahrain circulated a draft that would have authorized all defensive means necessary to protect commercial shipping. Votes on that stronger version were postponed on Friday and Saturday. Bahrain had already removed an explicit call for binding enforcement prior to that.

China firmly rejected any authorization of force last Thursday. Chinese officials stated that such a move would amount to legitimizing the unlawful and indiscriminate use of force, which would inevitably lead to further escalation of the situation and lead to serious consequences.