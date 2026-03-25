During his remarks Tuesday at the UN Security Council, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon sounded the sirens to members of the council, and activated a 15-second timer to illustrate the reality in which Israeli citizens live under rocket fire.

Immediately afterwards, Ambassador Danon said: "When you hear this siren you have fifteen seconds to seek shelter…to decide which child to take first, whether to return for the others. Sometimes even that is not enough to reach a safe place."

The alarm that sounded in the chamber immediately attracted the attention of those present, and some ambassadors paced in their seats during the countdown.

Danon added: "We do not want to live under constant threat. We want a different future. A stable Middle East. A peaceful Middle East."

"Israel will not return to solutions that guarantee the next war. This time we will remove the threat from the root."