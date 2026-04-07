15 American soldiers were injured in an Iranian drone strike on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait overnight, CBS News reported on Monday, citing two US officials.

One of the officials added that most of the injured soldiers have already returned to duty, indicating that they only suffered light injuries.

A previous drone strike in Kuwait in early March resulted in the deaths of six US soldiers .

Kuwait is one of the regional countries that Iran has attacked in retaliation for the joint US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Kuwait recently said it has uncovered a Hezbollah plot to assassinate "leaders of the state".

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said six people had confessed to espionage and terrorist activities, including training in "assassination skills". Five were Kuwaiti citizens.

It said another 14 suspects, including Kuwaitis, Lebanese and Iranians, had been identified outside the country.

That announcement came just a week after Kuwait announced a second set of arrests within a week involving a group of 10 Kuwaiti nationals allegedly linked to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.