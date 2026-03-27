The Hezbollah terrorist organization on Thursday denied it has any presence in Kuwait, a day after the Gulf country announced arrests of several individuals linked to the Lebanon-based group.

“For the third time, Hezbollah reiterates its complete denial of the accusations" made by Kuwait’s interior ministry, Hezbollah said in a statement.

The group insisted that “Hezbollah has no presence in the state of Kuwait or any other country," calling the accusations “removed from reality and devoid of truth."

On Wednesday, Kuwait said it has uncovered a Hezbollah plot to assassinate "leaders of the state".

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said six people had confessed to espionage and terrorist activities, including training in "assassination skills". Five were Kuwaiti citizens.

It said another 14 suspects, including Kuwaitis, Lebanese and Iranians, had been identified outside the country.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just a week after Kuwait announced a second set of arrests within a week involving a group of 10 Kuwaiti nationals allegedly linked to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the group had planned to target vital facilities in Kuwait as part of a larger plot aimed at destabilizing the Gulf state.

The suspects, who had trained in camps abroad linked to Hezbollah, are accused of coordinating with external operatives to gather coordinates of key sites in Kuwait. The ministry confirmed that the suspects provided detailed confessions following their arrests.

Several days earlier, 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese citizens, who were also linked to Hezbollah, were arrested. These individuals were allegedly involved in efforts to undermine the stability of the country.

Kuwait, like other Gulf states, has repeatedly come under attack by Iran since the beginning of the ongoing war between Iran, Israel, and the US on February 28.

Kuwait has several times arrested suspected Hezbollah terrorists in recent years. In 2021, security forces in Kuwait arrested a squad linked to Hezbollah. The four members of the squad were arrested on suspicion of recruiting young people to join the organization's activities in Syria and Yemen.

In 2017, Kuwaiti authorities arrested a terror cell which was linked to Hezbollah.