The Pentagon on Wednesday publicly identified two additional service members who were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on Sunday.

The soldiers were identified as Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

Like the four soldiers whose identities were released on Tuesday , both O’Brien and Marzan were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve unit based in Iowa.

According to a Pentagon news release, Marzan is still awaiting final positive identification by a medical examiner. However, he was present at the scene of the drone strike at the port of Shuaiba and is believed to have been killed in the attack.

CNN previously reported that recovery efforts for O’Brien and Marzan took longer due to the condition of the building that was struck in the attack.