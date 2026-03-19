Kuwait announced on Wednesday the second set of arrests this week involving a group of 10 Kuwaiti nationals allegedly linked to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the group had planned to target vital facilities in Kuwait as part of a larger plot aimed at destabilizing the Gulf state.

The suspects, who had trained in camps abroad linked to Hezbollah, are accused of coordinating with external operatives to gather coordinates of key sites in Kuwait. The ministry confirmed that the suspects provided detailed confessions following their arrests.

This announcement comes after the earlier arrests this week of 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese citizens, who were also linked to Hezbollah. These individuals were allegedly involved in efforts to undermine the stability of the country.

Kuwait, like other Gulf states, has repeatedly come under attack by Iran since the beginning of the ongoing war between Iran, Israel, and the US on February 28.

Hezbollah has denied the Kuwaiti authorities’ claims of a terror plot on its soil. The group released a statement on Telegram asserting that there are no Hezbollah cells or individuals operating in Kuwait.

Kuwait has several times arrested suspected Hezbollah terrorists in recent years. In 2021, security forces in Kuwait arrested a squad linked to Hezbollah. The four members of the squad were arrested on suspicion of recruiting young people to join the organization's activities in Syria and Yemen.

In 2017, Kuwaiti authorities arrested a terror cell which was linked to Hezbollah.