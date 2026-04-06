IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin addressed the fighting in Lebanon this evening (Monday) and said that the goal is to weaken Hezbollah and stop the attacks toward Israel.

“In Northern Command, we are striking Hezbollah both at the front lines and deep inside. More than 1,000 Hezbollah operatives have been eliminated since the latest campaign began. The operatives are retreating, and there is a serious morale problem within the terrorist organization. We will continue to strike them," Defrin said.

He emphasized that “disarming Hezbollah is a top priority, both military and political. We will not give up on this, and we are acting precisely according to the directives of the political leadership."

Defrin was asked whether the military sees a “possibility of increased fire" during the eve of the second holiday or the holiday itself-the timing of the expiration of the American ultimatum to Iran.

The spokesperson replied: “There is no concrete information, and there is no change in Home Front Command guidelines."