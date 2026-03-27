IDF spokesman: If the Lebanese government will not disarm Hezbollah- the IDF will IDF Spokesperson

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a video statement on Friday that Hezbollah continues to rebuild its military capabilities along Israel’s northern border, despite ceasefire agreements.

“For years, we have been defending our northern border against Hezbollah's attacks on our civilians," Defrin said. “They have continued to rearm and re-weaponize in violation of the ceasefire agreement."

Defrin presented remarks from a senior Hezbollah member, Wafiq Safa, in which the official spoke about efforts to rebuild the organization.

“Hezbollah is rebuilding their terrorist capabilities, stockpiling missiles and suicide drones, training ground forces and rebuilding infrastructure, operating from civilian areas as part of their war tactic," Defrin stated.

He added that on March 2, Hezbollah “chose to join the Iranian terror regime in their attacks against Israel, putting both Israeli and Lebanese civilians at risk."

“This is exactly what we are operating against," Defrin continued, noting that IDF forces are actively targeting Hezbollah positions.

“As we continue to strike Hezbollah terror targets, IDF troops are positioned in forward defensive points along the border area in southern Lebanon," he said.

Defrin also addressed statements by the Lebanese government, asserting that Hezbollah activity persists in the region.

“In contrast to the declaration by the Lebanese government earlier this year, Hezbollah is still operating and conducting attacks from southern Lebanon," he said.

He concluded with a warning regarding Hezbollah’s continued presence and armament.

“If the Lebanese government will not disarm Hezbollah, the IDF will," Defrin stated. “We will not allow Hezbollah to rearm and we will continue operating in order to protect our civilians on our northern border."