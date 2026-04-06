Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Monday) addressed the continuation of Israel's campaign against Iran and the close strategic coordination with the American administration. In his remarks, Netanyahu revealed another significant blow to the Iranian economy, which fuels regional terrorism.

"Yesterday, I spoke again with my friend, President Trump. I expressed our immense appreciation for the heroic rescue operation of that American aircrew member, and President Trump, for his part, thanked me for the assistance Israel provided in this mission," Netanyahu said.

"In general, he spoke of us in superlatives. He said: 'You guys are great.' He views Israel as a steadfast, determined, and firm ally that fights shoulder-to-shoulder alongside the United States, and together, we are continuing to crush Iran's regime of terror," he added.

He stated: "Today, we destroyed the largest petrochemical plant in Iran. This means we are systematically dismantling the IRGC's money machine. We are destroying factories, eliminating operatives, and yes, we are continuing to eliminate senior officials."

"Iran is no longer the same Iran, and Israel is no longer the same Israel. Israel is stronger than ever, and the terrorist regime in Iran is weaker than ever. And what is the key? What is the secret? Faith and power. We have both in abundance," Netanyahu concluded.