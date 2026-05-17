נתניהו שוחח עם נועם בתן דוברות ראש הממשלה

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday morning with singer Noam Bettan, who represented the State of Israel in the latest Eurovision Song Contest.

The phone call took place following Betan’s impressive achievement, finishing in a respectable second place in the grand final of the European music competition.

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Bettan on the national and artistic achievement he brought home from the contest, “Noam, what an incredible victory, what an achievement, and how much honor, strength, confidence, and artistry. You are on a truly great path."

Netanyahu added, “In any case, you have the admiration of the entire nation. Everyone is very, very proud of you. And you also stood strong against those empty verbal attacks. You handled it exactly right. You did a wonderful job. And I saw that the audience, as usual, was more supportive than the judges. Well done to you. Keep going, continue to succeed, and many blessings."

Bettan thanked the Prime Minister for his warm words and expressed his great pride at having the opportunity to represent the country.

“It was a great privilege to bring honor and represent us in a positive light, and to bring some light and goodness into this world," Bettan said. He added, “I had some hope, because I felt there was tremendous unity that night, and I so hope it will stay with us and continue in two days, in a year, and in 50 years. I so deeply want unity, and I truly hope it continues."