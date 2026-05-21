The Prime Minister’s Office Conversion Authority held a national convert conference titled, "An Eternal Nation - One Nation."

The conference, held in the presence of the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, was attended by approximately 1,000 converts from across the country and who are currently in the midst of the conversion process. The event aimed to connect the numerous converts and strengthen the spirit of those currently at various stages of their conversion journey.

The PMO Conversion Authority is responsible for managing the official conversion processes in the State of Israel. The Authority serves as the official and central address in Israel for conversion candidates, making the process accessible to all those wishing to join the Jewish people within a halachic and state framework.

Speaking at the conference, Netanyahu said, "State conversion is a monumental national mission. It touches the very heart of our identity and the future of the State of Israel as a Jewish state. On the Shavuot holiday, we read the Book of Ruth. Ruth, who chose Judaism willingly, said to Naomi: 'Your people shall be my people, and your G-d my G-d.'"

"The converts who choose to belong to the Jewish people through the PMO Conversion Authority are seeking to join many who have already done so. They come from every piece of the Israeli social mosaic - new immigrants from various countries, veteran immigrants, as well as native-born Israelis, young and old, soldiers and civilians, residents of the periphery, the north, the south, and the center. The Conversion Authority will continue to accompany those seeking to come under the wings of the Jewish people - the eternal nation!"

PM Netanyahu speaks at the conference Credit: Haim Twito

Rabbi Yehuda Amichai, from the Conversion Authority, added, "Loving the convert is not just about caring for the convert themselves, it is a privilege and a duty of the People of Israel toward their future and identity."

"Ruth the convert, from whom King David and the entire Kingdom of Israel descended, teaches us that conversion and joining the Jewish people are a profound part of the story of the nation's revival and continuity.

"You all seek to join the People of Israel, you are already part of the process, and we are here to accompany and teach you until its completion."

The converts in the Authority's study programs represent a cross-section of Israeli society: men and women, young and old, soldiers and civilians, new immigrants, veteran immigrants, and native-born Israelis.

Prior to the main event, tours were held throughout the Old City, after which the converts visited the Western Wall.

The gathering concluded with a central conference at the Davidson Center, featuring the participation of the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef; Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz; Rabbi Yehuda Amichai from the State Conversion Authority and managers and employees of the Conversion Authority.

Converts visit the Western Wall ahead of ceremony Credit: Mandy Twito

In 2025, 2,610 converts completed their conversion process through the Conversion Authority. Some did so within civilian frameworks in classrooms across the country, and others within the military framework via the Nativ track.

As of today, 5,160 non-Jews are studying in preparatory conversion courses within the civilian Authority, 750 soldiers are currently enrolled in the military preparatory conversion course, and 5,910 students are currently in the conversion process.