Iran’s parliament is reportedly preparing to debate legislation that would place a €50 million bounty on President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to statements from senior Iranian officials carried by state media.

According to the Daily Mail, the proposal comes amid escalating tensions following US-Israeli strikes that Iran claims killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of the current conflict. Iranian lawmakers and clerics have since intensified calls for retaliation against both leaders.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission, said lawmakers are discussing a bill titled “Reciprocal Action by Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic." According to Iranian state television, Azizi declared that Trump “should be dealt with by every Muslim and every free person" for allegedly ordering the operation against Khamenei.

If approved, the measure would mark a significant escalation in Tehran’s rhetoric toward the US and Israel. Iranian religious figures have previously issued fatwas against both Trump and Netanyahu, particularly following the outbreak of hostilities earlier this year. Calls for revenge have become increasingly common in speeches by Iranian clerics and officials.

Another member of the commission, Mahmood Nabavian, confirmed that parliament is expected to vote on the proposal in the near future. Nabavian accused American and Israeli officials of threatening Iran’s leadership and warned that any future military action would trigger a devastating Iranian response.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that President Trump recently halted plans for a large-scale US strike on Iran after renewed diplomatic pressure from Gulf leaders. According to statements posted by Trump on Truth Social, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with leaders from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, urged the administration to allow additional time for nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

Trump stated that he agreed to postpone the planned operation because “serious negotiations are now taking place," while reiterating that Iran “cannot obtain a nuclear weapon" under any agreement.

A senior US official told Axios that Iran has submitted an updated proposal during ongoing talks with Washington, though the official reportedly said the new offer showed little progress from Tehran’s previous positions. The official warned that unless diplomacy advances, the conflict could shift from negotiations “to a conversation through bombs."