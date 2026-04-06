The IDF on Saturday struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Ali Ahmad Ali Amrain, a terrorist who was involved in smuggling weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization.

Throughout the war, Amrain worked to supply various weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization, which were used to carry out terror attacks throughout the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat posed to IDF troops," a military statement clarified.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."