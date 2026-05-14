During a diplomatic mission in Athens Wednesday morning, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel met with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou to discuss regional cooperation and present the "Silenced No More" report.

This 300-page document, authored by the Civil Commission on Hamas’ Crimes Against Women and Children, meticulously chronicles the institutionalized and systematic sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas against men, women, and children starting on October 7th.

The meeting focused on the report’s findings, which establish that these acts of violence were not incidental but served as a deliberate strategic weapon within Hamas's broader offensive. Deputy Minister Haskel underscored that the report is the product of an independent, exhaustive investigation designed to document the truth and provide a voice to survivors and victims. By sharing this evidence with the Greek government, Israel continues its international effort to ensure a fact-based narrative remains at the forefront of global discourse, asserting that the recognition of truth is the only foundation for justice and regional security.

"The relationship between Israel and Greece is more than a regional strategy; it is a brave friendship based on listening and mutual respect," said Deputy Minister Sharren Haskel. "It was vital for me to bring the voices of the victims to the diplomatic table through this critical report from the Civil Commission."

"Preserving the memory of October 7th and exposing the truth of the atrocities carried out as a deliberate strategy by Hamas and other Palestinian organizations is a moral duty that I carry with me to every diplomatic meeting in every corner of the world," she stressed.

In addition to the humanitarian and advocacy focus of the meeting, the two leaders held professional discussions regarding the ongoing strategic partnership between their nations. Their dialogue covered essential cooperation in the fields of regional energy and infrastructure, reinforcing the bond between the two Mediterranean allies.