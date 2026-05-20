Late on Tuesday night, the IDF destroyed a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the central Gaza Strip.

"The weapons stored within the facility were intended to target IDF soldiers operating near the Yellow Line and Israeli civilians, and were destroyed in order to remove the threat," the IDF explained.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."