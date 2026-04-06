חיל האוויר השמיד תשתיות טרור דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Monday morning published new footage of recent IAF strikes throughout Lebanon.

According to the report, over the past few days the Israeli Air Force identified and precisely struck launchers and weapon storage facilities concealed within structures and civilian infrastructure in several areas in Lebanon.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization cynically exploits the civilian population in Lebanon in order to execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the IDF stressed.

"Prior to each of the strikes, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime."