Rabbi Uri Sharabi, head of the Bet El Pre-IDF Preparatory Academy, spoke with Arutz Sheva to pay tribute to his student, Captain Noam Madmoni (z"l). Madmoni, a team commander in the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit, fell during an encounter with Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Three other soldiers from the same unit fell in the difficult engagement: Staff Sgt. Ben Cohen, 21, from Lehavim, Staff Sgt. Maxim Antis, 21, from Bat Yam, and Staff Sgt. Gilad Harel, 21, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut.

"We are still at the stage of trying to process this," Rabbi Sharabi said with heavy heart. "He was a truly special soul."

According to the Rav, Noam was one of the academy's most prominent figures, though he led in a quiet, unassuming way. "A boy with a heart of gold - it sounds like a cliché, but with Noam, it was the absolute truth. He stood out in everything he did."

Rabbi Sharabi described Noam’s military path and his desire to contribute to the fullest: "He started with us, spent a year at the academy, and then set his sights on the elite units. He enlisted at the start of his second year, beginning his service in the Egoz unit, and was later transferred to Nahal upon completing his officers' course.

However, Rav Uri remarks, Noam’s true essence lay in his character and his constant pursuit of growth. "His initiative was perhaps his most striking trait. He was always looking forward, always wanting to do more, always adding. Whether it was physical training - where he would always add extra sessions, or his personal character - he was deeply committed to refining himself and moving forward."

Beyond his physical and command capabilities, Rabbi Sharabi spoke of Noam's spiritual depth: "We had countless, long, deep conversations. He was a seeker of truth, always striving for authenticity - to ensure that his inner world and his outer actions were perfectly aligned."

Despite his many achievements, the Rabbi stressed that everything Noam did was rooted in modesty, Anava. "It was all done with such grace, humility, and respect - he possessed truly wonderful traits."

It came as no surprise to Rav Uri that Noam excelled in every framework he entered. "It’s no wonder he was always first, always a standout, both during his service and long before it."

Rabbi Sharabi also touched upon the family background that shaped Noam, a family deeply rooted in the values of the Bet El Mechina and meaningful service: " Several family members studied here besides Noam - his older brother and his cousin." All served in elite units and were commissioned as top combat officers This is a family that educates for devotion and sacrifice. It is a painful, tremendous loss