National Security Minister and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir sent out a recorded message Tuesday morning to millions of Israelis, announcing the official enactment of the death penalty for terrorists into Israeli law.

In the message, which was distributed directly to citizens’ mobile devices, Ben-Gvir declared: “This is Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. We promised and we have delivered. The Otzma Yehudit party’s death penalty for-l terrorists law has officially and finally entered the statute books."

Ben-Gvir highlighted the law’s moral and deterrent impact, noting that it passed with the support of 62 Knesset members. “Today we are making the State of Israel safer, more moral, and more just. I wish everyone a safe, kosher, and happy Passover. May we merit together to achieve complete victory."

The legislation, promoted by MKs Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudt) and Nissim Vaturi (Likud), was approved overnight following an extended parliamentary debate. It received backing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as members of the Yisrael Beiteinu party.