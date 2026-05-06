בן גביר התעמת עם תושבים ביפו ערוץ 7

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir held a tour in the streets of Jaffa today (Wednesday), which he described, "a 'governance tour'." Senior Israel Police officials accompanied the tour and briefed the minister on the security and policing situation in the area.

During the tour a verbal confrontation developed between the minister and several local residents who were present. The residents called out to the minister, "Get out of here, you have no business here", and expressed protest at his presence in the neighborhood.

Minister Ben-Gvir replied directly to the residents' shouts, "Anyone who isn't normative should get out of here", the minister told the demonstrators during the exchange in the street.

בן גביר: "עושה מה שלא עשו 30 שנה" ערוץ 7

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Isrel Naional News during the tour the minister said his impression is that there is significant police work that has led to a reduction in murder and shooting incidents.

However, he stressed that governance is also tested in handling the small details of everyday life, "the same criminal who rides a bicycle and harasses, or the same teenager from Jaffa who shouts at a Jewish woman passing by, this must stop."

The minister added that there is a comprehensive plan to address youth violence accompanied by action on the ground, despite the existing complexities.

He said, "There is a comprehensive plan regarding youth violence, but it is not just a plan, it is also things that actually happen. There is work, there is action, it is not one hundred percent, there are rises, there are falls, but I am heading in a direction that does what was not done for 30 years in the Israel Police."