השר בן גביר מניף דגל ישראל בהר הבית צילום: דוברות

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount today (Thursday) in honor of Jerusalem Day. He was accompanied by MK Yitzhak Kroizer.

The two prayed at the site and danced with Jewish visitors on the mount. Later, Ben Gvir waved an Israeli flag within the Temple Mount compound.

השר בן גביר בריקודים בהר הבית דוברות

In a further unprecedented move, Minister Ben Gvir raised a large Israeli flag on the grounds of the site.

“This year we had the quietest Ramadan. We restored governance and deterrence in Jerusalem and throughout the State of Israel. The Temple Mount is in our hands," Ben Gvir declared.