The State Comptroller today (Tuesday) published an extensive follow-up report on governance issues in the Negev, portraying a serious picture of damage to state sovereignty in southern Israel.

The report, which examined the implementation of recommendations made in 2021, states that the lack of governance is reflected in weak enforcement and deterrence, the erosion of social order, and a direct blow to citizens’ sense of security.

The first and most serious finding concerns the response of the reviewed bodies to the audit itself. Out of 44 entities that received notices regarding deficiencies in the previous report, only 18 (41%) submitted responses to the audit team.

Twenty-six bodies chose not to report on their decisions, in violation of the State Comptroller Law. Overall, out of 346 deficiencies raised, responses were received for only 91 of them - about 26%.

The report notes that the Europe Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) has been dealing with repeated sabotage and fuel theft incidents along fuel pipelines in the Negev. Several attempts to steal fuel and damage infrastructure occurred along the “Eshel Nevatim" pipeline.

The findings also describe unusual incidents around the Nevatim Air Force Base that illustrate the depth of the governance problem in the region. Among the documented cases were residents approaching the base fences, tying animals to them, and even hanging laundry on the fences, causing false alarms in security systems.

In addition, the report stated that the intrusion of shepherds and residents into areas near operational runways creates a real danger to aircraft.

The report also reveals an alarming increase in polygamy in the Negev. As of the end of 2024, there were 7,159 polygamous men - an increase of about 1,000 since the previous report - and 16,256 women living in polygamous family structures. About 15% of these women are residents of the Palestinian Authority.

The Comptroller notes that despite strict directives from the Attorney General, the rate of case closures for such offenses remains high at 53%. In addition, a dedicated position at the Central Bureau of Statistics for collecting reliable and uniform data on the phenomenon has still not been filled.

According to the report, between 2022 and 2024, 113 cases were opened, but only 3 indictments were filed - approximately 3%, down from about 5% in previous years.

The report also addresses shortages in dedicated personnel: the Southern District Major Crimes Unit’s polygamy investigations department has a staffing gap of approximately 35.7% between approved positions and actual personnel, as well as shortages of Arabic speakers and professional training.

Statistical data point to an annual average of 8,138 police complaints regarding road violence in the Negev. In addition, there was an increase in reports of shootings on roads - from 64 reports in 2020 to 128 in 2023 - as well as incidents involving wandering camels. The Comptroller emphasized that criminal driving culture is a clear expression of weak governance.

Damage to Infrastructure and Economic Losses

The Israel Electric Corporation’s estimated loss of revenue due to illegal connections to the power grid stands at 181 million shekels. In addition, there are debts totaling approximately 61.8 million shekels resulting from illegal electricity consumption, while the number of malfunctions in Bedouin communities is 2.5 times the national average.

Water corporations are reportedly dealing with illegal takeovers of public land, the pouring of concrete into sewage shafts, and the burial of infrastructure beneath piles of waste.

The burning of garbage and tires in towns and Bedouin encampments has become a constant public health hazard, while construction waste is clogging stream channels.

The Comptroller recommends appointing a coordinating state authority to formulate a long-term strategy and resolve inter-agency disputes. The report also calls for the establishment of a unified and reliable database among government ministries to prevent manipulation in residency registration and the unlawful receipt of welfare benefits.

According to the State Comptroller: “The absence of governance harms the state’s deterrence capabilities against lawbreakers and directly affects citizens’ sense of security. The persistence of these serious phenomena clearly indicates damage to state governance and causes real harm to law-abiding residents, as well as a loss of trust in state institutions."

The office of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded: “This is a biased and disconnected report presenting distorted and falsified data about the activity of the Ministry of National Security in the Negev. The Comptroller chose to ignore the data provided to him, which completely contradict the figures he published."

“These are the real figures behind the revolution led by Minister Ben Gvir in the Negev: restoring personal security - a 195% increase in the number of legally owned firearms held by trained civilians, from 17,622 in 2022 to 52,000 today. More police officers on the ground - a 13% increase in the number of officers in the Southern District, from 2,782 in 2022 to 3,212 today. (The Comptroller either mistakenly or deliberately referred to staffing percentages while ignoring the fact that Minister Ben Gvir recruited hundreds of additional positions.)"

“Emergency response squads - in 2022 there were only two squads in Lehavim and Meitar with 23 volunteers combined; today there are 74 squads and 892 volunteers. Restoring governance and sovereignty - a 73% increase in the demolition of illegal structures, from 2,862 demolitions in 2022 to 4,946 today. An uncompromising war on protection rackets - a 317% increase in enforcement actions and indictments related to extortion payments, from 36 indictments in 2022 to 150 today."

“Against attempts to distort reality through partial reports - the facts speak for themselves. We will continue restoring security and governance to the Negev," the minister’s office concluded.