The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday morning that Sergeant First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat, aged 31, from Ashdod, a soldier in the 7106th Battalion, 769th Regional Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

In the same incident, an additional soldier was severely injured, four soldiers were moderately injured, and four additional soldiers were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

An initial IDF investigation found that during an operation by a force from the 7106th Battalion in the area, an engineering vehicle of the force hit an explosive device planted by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. A force that was nearby securing targets was injured in the explosion of the device.

The IDF is still investigating when the explosive device was planted in the location, and whether this constitutes a violation of the ceasefire.

On Saturday night, the IDF announced that Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Barak Kalfon succumbed to his wounds after being injured during combat in southern Lebanon.

Kalfon, 48 years old and a resident of Adi, served a combat soldier in the 7056th Infantry Battalion, 226th Brigade.

He passed away in the hospital after being critically wounded during operational activity on Friday in southern Lebanon. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, his parents, and two brothers. He will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at the cemetery in Adi.

In the Friday incident in which Kalfon fell, two soldiers were moderately injured, and an additional soldier was lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been

Kalfon worked as a mechanical engineer at Rafael, which stated: “Barak was a dedicated and professional employee who worked on critical areas for the security of the State of Israel, which he so deeply loved. Rafael employees embrace Shimrit, Noga, Mia, and the entire family during these difficult moments."

A preliminary investigation indicates that on Friday, around noon, forces from Battalion 7056 were operating inside the village of Jabin, located along the second line of villages in the western sector of southern Lebanon, about three kilometers from the border. During a search of a building in the village, a powerful explosive device detonated.

As a result of the blast, Barak Kalfon was critically wounded. He was evacuated urgently to a hospital, where doctors fought for his life for many hours, but were forced on Saturday to declare his death.

The IDF conducted an initial investigation into the circumstances of the explosion, particularly in light of the ceasefire that had come into effect. The current assessment is that the explosive device had been planted in the building before the ceasefire began.

At this stage, the incident is not being defined as a violation of the ceasefire, since initial findings indicate the device was not remotely detonated in real time by Hezbollah operatives. However, the IDF continues to investigate how the device was triggered and why it was not detected prior to the troops entering the building.