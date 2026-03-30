The State Prosecutor’s Office on Monday filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against an Arab Israeli who carried out intelligence tasks on behalf of Iran.

The indictment states that Ali Jaber, a 23-year-old resident of Eilat, maintained contact with an agent operating on behalf of Iranian intelligence and carried out tasks for him in exchange for payment.

The prosecution also requested that the court order Jaber to remain in custody until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

According to the indictment, Jaber contacted an Iranian foreign agent via Telegram after searching for work, and began carrying out various tasks in exchange for payment transferred through digital platforms.

Among other things, Jaber photographed various locations, including a square in Eilat, documentation from Ovda Airbase, where he worked, and videos of the route from the base to Eilat.

In addition, Jaber was asked to photograph sensitive infrastructure, including security locations and residential buildings, while receiving detailed operational instructions intended to conceal his activities. In return for completing the tasks, Jaber received hundreds of dollars.

The indictment further states that at a certain stage, Jaber suspected the contact was an Iranian agent, but despite this, he continued the relationship and carried out additional tasks in exchange for money.