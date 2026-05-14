A serious case of espionage and aiding the enemy was revealed on Thursday with the indictment of Ahmed Fuad Abdelaziz Da'es, an Israeli citizen from Tira, in central Israel.

Da'es was arrested in a joint Shin Bet and Central District Police Central Unit operation on suspicion that he acted on behalf of Iranian intelligence officials at a time when Israel was at war on multiple fronts.

The interrogation revealed that Da'es contacted an enemy entity affiliated with Iran and conducted intelligence collection tasks for him in Israel.

In this framework, the defendant photographed and filmed sensitive security sites and strategic locations, and sent the locations and images to his handlers abroad.

The prosecution submitted an indictment to the court on Thursday, charging him with severe security offenses.

This case joins a series of Iranian attempts that have been exposed in recent months, in which social networks and digital platforms were used to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and sabotage missions.