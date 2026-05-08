In a joint operation by the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and the IDF, authorities dismantled a serious espionage network composed of three soldiers and one civilian. The suspects were arrested during the month of March on suspicion of maintaining long-term ties with Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out complex security-related tasks under their direction.

The investigation uncovered what officials described as a troubling recruitment method used by Iranian intelligence, focusing on recruiting Israeli teenagers through social media platforms.

According to investigators, the suspects began their activities while still minors, before being drafted into the IDF, while fully aware that the individuals directing them were hostile Iranian intelligence agents. One of the central operatives allegedly played an active role in recruiting the other members of the network.

As part of the assignments they received, the suspects allegedly photographed and transferred images and videos of various strategic and civilian sites across Israel to their handlers.

Among the targets documented were train stations, crowded shopping centers, and municipal security cameras. More seriously, the suspects also documented the Israeli Air Force technical school where some of them studied.

The investigation further revealed that some of the suspects not only complied with requests from their handlers, but also initiated contact themselves in order to receive additional security-related assignments. They were also allegedly involved in acts of vandalism as part of the relationship, and in certain cases were asked to assist in acquiring weapons.

Today (Friday), the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file serious indictments against them on security-related charges.

This case joins a series of thwarted espionage operations uncovered in recent months - with more than 40 spying cases foiled since the outbreak of the war - highlighting what Israeli officials describe as Iran’s aggressive efforts to recruit Israelis for terror missions and intelligence gathering inside the country.