The missiles were the part the world could see. Since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran in late February, Bahrain's armed forces have intercepted 194 Iranian ballistic missiles and 523 drones, with targets including water treatment facilities and aluminum plants. The kingdom mobilized, its air defenses performed, and the attacks were largely absorbed.

What the intercept statistics do not capture is the threat that no radar can track: the network of citizens, residents, and IRGC-cultivated operatives embedded inside Bahraini society who were passing targeting intelligence to Tehran while the attacks were still ongoing.

On April 19, King Hamad issued a decree ordering a review of citizenship entitlements for anyone found to have compromised the kingdom's security during the conflict. The announcement followed the arrest of fourteen individuals charged with spying for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accused of receiving funds from Iran, leaking state secrets, and in one case undergoing military training at IRGC facilities.

A separate cell of three was charged with forming a Hezbollah-linked terrorist network: the suspects had traveled to Lebanon, received weapons training, transmitted photographs and damage assessments of Iranian strikes on Bahraini infrastructure, and collected funds under charitable pretexts to finance Hezbollah operations.

Kuwait has stripped six citizens of nationality over similar Hezbollah ties and revoked the citizenship of nearly 50,000 others in a sweeping nationality review. Qatar and the UAE have arrested their own IRGC-linked cells in recent weeks.

Iran has spent decades building what amounts to a distributed human intelligence and potential sabotage network across the Gulf states. The mechanism is not secret: the IRGC's Quds Force cultivates relationships through religious networks, charitable organizations, and community institutions in Shia-majority or Shia-minority Gulf populations. Recruits are identified, sometimes travel to Lebanon or Iran for training, and are tasked with low-profile collection activities that become operationally significant during a crisis.

What the current wave of arrests demonstrates is that this network was not merely latent. It was active, reporting, and functioning as a targeting support layer during live Iranian strikes on Gulf infrastructure.

Bahrain is the most consequential case because it is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. American naval forces operate out of a country that has just confirmed its own nationals were relaying post-strike damage assessments to the attacking state. That is not an abstraction. In any serious military planning framework, human intelligence about the effectiveness of missile strikes against infrastructure informs subsequent targeting decisions.

The people arrested in Bahrain were not simply expressing ideological sympathies. They were performing a battlefield function for a state that was simultaneously launching munitions at the country where the U.S. military is based.

Washington has largely treated Gulf internal security as a matter for Gulf governments to manage, providing hardware and training while avoiding the more uncomfortable conversation about the depth of Iranian penetration into Gulf civil society. The arrests across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE should force that conversation into the open. The IRGC's fifth-column architecture is a regional project, not a country-specific vulnerability, and it has proven capable of activating under wartime conditions in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. A security framework that focuses on missile defense batteries while leaving the human intelligence substrate unaddressed is incomplete by design.

The citizenship review Bahrain has initiated will draw predictable criticism from human rights organizations, and some of that criticism will be warranted if the process is applied broadly against political dissidents rather than narrowly against individuals with demonstrable operational links to the IRGC or Hezbollah. That concern should not, however, obscure the legitimate security logic driving the decree. States have a fundamental interest in knowing whether their nationals are serving as intelligence assets for foreign powers, particularly during active armed conflict.

The legal frameworks Gulf states have built around citizenship and national security give their governments tools that most Western democracies lack. The United States, which last week saw its own secretary of state revoke permanent resident status for individuals with Iranian regime ties, is in no position to lecture Manama about the appropriateness of the response.

What Washington should do instead is treat the Gulf's internal security crisis as a theater-level problem requiring coordinated policy. That means sharing IRGC network mapping more aggressively with Gulf partners, working with Bahrain and Kuwait to develop legal standards for prosecuting IRGC-linked operatives that can withstand international scrutiny, and factoring the depth of Iranian human penetration into contingency planning for Fifth Fleet operations.

The missile threat from Iran has always been the headline. The infiltration threat has always been the footnote. After this month's arrests, that hierarchy needs to be inverted.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx