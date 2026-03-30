Mohammad Fatouni, a terrorist in Hezbollah’s military wing who operated under the guise of a journalist, has been eliminated, the IDF said Monday.

Fatouni was eliminated in the same strike as Ali Hassan Shaib, a terrorist in the intelligence unit of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force. For many years, Shaib operated to aid Hezbollah in various ways while working as a journalist, and in 2020, he officially joined Hezbollah’s military wing.

"The IDF is aware of reports that an additional female journalist who was with the terrorists was killed in the strike," the IDF added. "We emphasize that the IDF directs its strikes to target terrorists, and not journalists, and is operating to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible."

"The IDF is also aware of the report that following the strike, Haj Khalil and Mohsen Ali Alshami, two additional Hezbollah terrorists who operated under the guise of paramedics, approached the area and were hit.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which chose to join the attacks on Israel and operate on behalf of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to the residents of Israel."