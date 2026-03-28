The IDF on Saturday afternoon eliminated Ali Hassan Shaib, a terrorist in the intelligence unit of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in a targeted strike.

Shaib operated within the Hezbollah terrorist organization under the guise of a journalist for the Al-Manar network, while operating systematically to expose the locations of IDF sodleirs operating in southern Lebanon and along the border. He maintained continuous contact with additional terrorists, both within the Radwan Force unit specifically and across the broader Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Additionally, the terrorist engaged in incitement against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, using his position as a channel to disseminate Hezbollah propaganda materials.

Even during Operation Roaring Lion, Shaib continued his activities and reported on the locations of IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which chose to join the attacks on Israel and operate on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," a statement read. "The IDF will not allow harm to the residents of Israel."