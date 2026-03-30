IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir has concluded the inquiry into the conduct of IDF soldiers toward CNN journalists while securing the area during the evacuation of an illegal outpost in Area A of Judea and Samaria.

The findings of the inquiry were presented to Zamir on Sunday, following a review of the incident conducted by the Commander of the Central Command. The inquiry included the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Head of the Personnel Directorate, the Military Advocate General, and the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division.

The findings indicate that the soldiers documented in the incident were operating to prevent confrontations. The troops were operating in an area adjacent to the evacuation of an illegal outpost that had been established overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in Area A.

At the same time, a team of journalists arrived at the scene together with several Palestinians. The soldiers operating in the area distinguished between the reporting team and the group of Palestinian Authority Arab individuals and conducted security checks on both groups.

After the security screening, the team was released, except for one team member, who was released after being identified as a journalist.

"During the interaction with the reporters, one of the soldiers made inappropriate remarks that do not align with IDF values or with the mission of IDF soldiers in the area," Zamir stated.

The allegation regarding violence used by one of the soldiers will be further examined by the relevant authorities, and further action will be determined in accordance with the findings. Regarding the claim that an elderly Palestinian man was assaulted prior to this incident, an initial review with all relevant authorities has, at this stage, found no indication that the elderly man was harmed by IDF soldiers.

The inquiry also found several failures in the conduct of the soldiers toward the reporters. In addition, deficiencies were identified in behavioral norms, deviations from IDF orders, and inappropriate communication with members of the press in violation of established procedures.

"The IDF respects and enables freedom of the press in the area and regrets the incident. It should be emphasized that during and after the event, direct contact was maintained with the reporters, including a personal apology regarding the circumstances," a statement stressed.

"The Chief of the General Staff accepted the findings of the inquiry and the recommendations of the Commander of the Central Command and other senior commanders, noting that this was a professional inquiry."

Zamir also determined that this "constituted a serious ethical and professional failure, including language and expressions that are unacceptable for IDF soldiers and those in uniform." He further emphasized that the standards of conduct and discipline demonstrated in the incident do not align with IDF values or with the standards expected of its soldiers.

In accordance with the findings of the inquiry, the Chief of the General Staff adopted the Commander of the Central Command’s recommendations to implement a series of command measures, including the immediate suspension of the battalion’s operational deployment in the area. The battalion will remain in reserve service and undergo a process to reinforce its professional and normative foundations. The battalion will resume operations upon completion of the process and in accordance with the decision of the Commander of the Central Command.

Zamir expressed confidence in the battalion commander’s ability to lead the process of strengthening these foundations.

He emphasized that IDF soldiers "are required to maintain composure, statesmanship, and respect for the uniform they wear and the military they represent. Statements calling for revenge by IDF soldiers are of the utmost severity, all the more so when made by a soldier carrying a weapon entrusted to them solely for the execution of their mission."

In an official statement, Zamir stressed, "This is a grave ethical incident that is out of line with IDF norms and values. We all swore the soldier’s oath upon enlistment - weapons are to be used solely for the purpose of carrying out the mission, and never for revenge. We will not accept such incidents within the ranks of the IDF. Especially in the midst of this just and historic war, it is our duty to preserve the statesmanship and values of the IDF."

"The Netzah Yehuda Battalion, including the reserve battalion composed of its veterans, is dear and important to us, and we have invested significantly in strengthening it. We value the reservists who serve with dedication, but there is no place in the IDF for unethical norms. The responsibility for safeguarding our values rests first and foremost with the commanders, and we will not compromise on this."