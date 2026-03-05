Opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed rising criticism of Israel within US political discourse on Wednesday, warning that some of it stems from longstanding antisemitism while emphasizing the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States.

Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Lapid said criticism of Israel must be viewed in two different ways.

“There are two groups. One is not something new and horrible that just emerged in TikTok," Lapid said. “It is something very ancient that emerged a thousand years ago. This is pure antisemitism."

At the same time, Lapid stressed that not all criticism of Israel should be labeled antisemitic.

“I'm not one of those people who think that every criticism over Israel, over the Israeli government is antisemitism," he said, adding that disagreements can exist even among allies. “Actually, part of friendship is the ability to discuss differences."

Lapid argued that a political alignment has emerged in which both the far right and the far left are attacking Israel using similar language.

“I think right now there is a weird coalition of the far right and the far left using almost the same terms against Israel and against this alliance that is critical for the security of Israel, but also, I think, contributes quite a bit to the security of the United States," he said.

Lapid emphasized Israel’s strategic role as a democratic ally of the United States in the Middle East.

“We are your Middle Eastern post, and we are fighting alongside you, protecting values that the United States was the first to bring to the international table, freedom, justice for all, and the pursuit of happiness," he said.

He also stressed that Israel’s democratic system is central to its strength.

“I keep telling people, you have to remember, Israel always said two things about itself. We are the only democracy in the Middle East, and we are the strongest country in the Middle East. And the reason we are the strongest country in the Middle East is because we are the only democracy in the Middle East, and we share values," Lapid said.

He stated that many critics are simply repackaging old antisemitic arguments.

“Those people are just trying to find new ways to say the old thing, is the fact that they don't like the Jews," he said.

Lapid reiterated that his criticism of the current government is part of his role as opposition leader, but also stressed that despite political disagreements within Israel, the country must remain united in confronting major security threats.

“Yes, I have criticism of the government. This is why I am the leader of the opposition, and this is why we're going to run against them and trying to tell the people of Israel there are better options," Lapid said.

“But right now, in the current events, right now Israel stands united opposite an existential threat that we must have taken care of and taken care of it together," he added.