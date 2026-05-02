Iran caused extensive damage to a large portion of US bases in the Persian Gulf using missiles and drones, according to a CNN investigation.

The report states that Iran struck at least 16 US military bases across eight Gulf countries, representing the majority of US bases in the area. Several of the bases were reportedly hit so severely that they were rendered inoperable.

A US source familiar with the matter told CNN, "I have never seen anything like this at US bases. These were fast and precise strikes, using advanced technology."

Among the key targets reportedly hit was a Boeing E-3 surveillance aircraft, used for monitoring, command and control, and communications for US and NATO forces. The aircraft, which provides a broad operational picture of the Gulf, was destroyed; replacement costs are estimated at $500 million.

Iran also reportedly destroyed advanced US communications equipment at the bases, including satellite dishes used for broadcasting and transmitting information.

Numerous advanced radar systems were also severely damaged during the weeks of fighting. The central command and control facility at Al Udeid base in Qatar, used to manage US Air Force operations across 21 countries, was reportedly hit twice.

A congressional source told CNN that the damage to radar systems was particularly significant: "Our radar systems [are] our most expensive and our most limited resources in the region."

According to a report by the Financial Times, Iran acquired an advanced satellite from China in 2024, which helped it obtain precise intelligence on US targets in the region.

The damage to US bases has reportedly prompted some Gulf states to reconsider their reliance on Washington. A senior Saudi source told CNN, "The war has shown Saudi Arabia--the U.S.'s longest-standing Arab ally--that the alliance with the U.S. cannot be exclusive and it is not, impregnable."