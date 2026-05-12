In a dramatic shift in Middle Eastern power dynamics, Saudi Arabia reportedly carried out a series of unpublicized military strikes against Iran during the height of the recent regional conflict.

According to Western and Iranian officials quoted by Reuters on Tuesday, the Saudi Air Force targeted Iranian territory in late March, marking the first time the Kingdom has engaged in direct military action on the soil of its chief regional adversary.

The strikes were described as "tit-for-tat" retaliation following a series of Iranian-led drone and missile barrages that targeted Saudi civilian infrastructure, airports, and oil facilities.

While Riyadh has historically relied on the American military umbrella for protection, the intensity of the ten-week war - which saw Iran target all six Gulf Cooperation Council states - forced the Kingdom to adopt a far bolder and more independent defense posture.

The Saudi operations reportedly took place in late March, a period characterized by extreme regional tension. Sources indicate that Riyadh made Tehran aware of the strikes immediately, pairing the military action with a stark diplomatic warning: any further Iranian aggression would be met with even more severe hawkishness.

This "force-first" diplomacy appears to have yielded results. Following the strikes, intensive negotiations led to an informal understanding to de-escalate, which went into effect just days before the broader April 7 ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The report on the Saudi strikes comes one day after The Wall Street Journal reported that the United Arab Emirates had also launched strikes against Iran during the current conflict.

While both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia took the unprecedented step of hitting Iranian targets, their strategies remained distinct, according to Reuters. While the UAE maintained a consistently hawkish stance, the Saudi leadership continued to utilize back-channel communications with Tehran even while its jets were in the air.

A senior Saudi foreign ministry official, while not directly confirming the strikes, reiterated the Kingdom's official line.

“We reaffirm Saudi Arabia’s consistent position advocating de-escalation, self-restraint and the reduction of tensions in pursuit of the stability, security and prosperity of the region and its people," the official said.

The decision to strike followed weeks of mounting provocation. On March 19, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan warned that the Kingdom "reserved the right to take military actions if deemed necessary." This was followed by the expulsion of Iranian diplomats and, eventually, the kinetic response that crippled Iranian targets.

Although the broader ceasefire has largely held, the threat remains complex. Recent projectiles fired at the Kingdom have been traced back to Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, prompting Riyadh to summon the Iraqi ambassador in protest. Despite the fragility of the current peace, the events of March have sent a clear message to Tehran: the era of Saudi passivity in the face of direct aggression has come to an end.