The global media landscape is mourning the loss of Ted Turner, the bold entrepreneur and philanthropist who forever altered the flow of information by founding CNN.

Turner passed away peacefully on Wednesday at the age of 87, surrounded by his family, according to an announcement from Turner Enterprises.

Born in Ohio and based in Atlanta, Turner earned the moniker "The Mouth of the South" for his candid and often provocative personality. Beyond his media empire, he was a celebrated yachtsman, a dedicated conservationist, and a philanthropist who pledged $1 billion to the United Nations.

Before Turner’s intervention, the concept of a 24-hour news cycle was dismissed by many as impossible. In 1980, he launched CNN, the world’s first all-news network, a move that transitioned the public from passive evening viewers to "instant witnesses of history," as Time magazine noted when naming him Man of the Year in 1991.

Reflecting on the network's impact, CNN Chairman Mark Thompson stated, "Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement. He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN."

Turner’s career began in tragedy when he assumed control of his father’s billboard company at age 24. He parlayed that experience into a diverse portfolio, acquiring the Atlanta Braves and creating cable's first "superstation." His interests extended to the natural world; he became one of the largest private landowners in the US and was credited with a vital role in reintroducing bison to the American West.

In his later years, Turner faced significant health challenges, revealing in 2018 that he was battling Lewy body dementia. Despite personal setbacks, including the loss of much of his fortune during the AOL-Time Warner merger and the end of his storied marriage to Jane Fonda, Turner remained focused on his various foundations addressing environmental and nuclear threats.

Turner is survived by his five children and many grandchildren.