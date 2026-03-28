תיעוד מהריסת דירתו של המחבל דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the Samaria Brigade demolished in the city of Shechem (Nablus) the apartment of the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack at the Jit junction, in which Staff Sgt. Inbar Avraham Kav was killed.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with Yahalom Unit fighters and Border Police forces in Judea and Samaria, who operated together in the area as part of the ongoing effort against terrorist infrastructure.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the apartment that was destroyed had been used as the residence of the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack at the Jit junction in the Samaria Brigade sector.

The IDF emphasized that it will continue to act to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria and to deter terrorists who seek to harm Israeli civilians and soldiers.