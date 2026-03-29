A report by Iran International reveals a sharp confrontation within Iran’s leadership between President Masoud Pezeshkian and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the report, Pezeshkian criticized the IRGC and warned that without a ceasefire, Iran’s economy could collapse within three to four weeks.

Tensions reportedly developed between Pezeshkian and IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi over the conduct of the war and its severe impact on the domestic economy.

Sources cited by the outlet said the president criticized the escalation pursued by the IRGC, particularly attacks against neighboring countries, which are causing serious economic consequences.

Beyond the economic issue, Pezeshkian also called for executive powers to be returned to the civilian government. According to the report, his request was rejected by Vahidi, who in turn accused the government of failing to implement structural reforms even before the current conflict began.

An Iranian source also told The New York Times that strikes targeting steel factories in Iran have significantly damaged the local economy and could delay the country’s post-war recovery. According to the source, these factories supply essential raw materials for construction and infrastructure, including roads and buildings.